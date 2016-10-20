LoginRegister
Sebi launches online system for investment advisers, analysts

By PTI Oct 20 2016 , New Delhi

To promote ease of operations in terms of registration and compliance reporting, markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday introduced an online system for investment advisers and research analysts.

Now, applicants seeking grant for registration are required to submit only online application to Sebi. It has also given a user manual in the portal providing instructions for submitting the applications.

"Sebi has introduced an online system for investment advisers and research analysts to promote ease of operations in terms of e-registration, compliance reporting, etc," the regulation said in a statement.

The regulator said that emails have already been sent to all the registered investment advisers and research analysts to activate their online account.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), earlier this month, issued a detailed consultation paper, wherein the regulator proposed to overhaul regulations governing investment advisors.

It also proposed to curb unsolicited investment advice and promotion of investment products through electronic and broadcasting media platforms and has sought greater checks and balances for online investment advisory services and use of automation or robotic tools.

In the consultation paper, on which it has sought comments from all stakeholders till November 4, Sebi has also proposed to re-examine on the exemption from registration as an investment adviser and other registered market intermediaries.

