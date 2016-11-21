Sebi keeps an eye on penny stocks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is closely monitoring the rise in prices of penny stocks and it has clamped down on cartels that rig prices in these stocks to evade taxes.



According to sources, the regulator will soon issue final orders against several players who have been banned from the market for manipulating thinly traded penny stocks.



Sebi had last year debarred over 1,000 entities from the capital markets after they were found to be misusing stock exchange platforms for tax evasion. It is estimated that tax evasion through this route amount to more than Rs 15,000 crore.



The markets regulator has also suspended trading in shares of about 167 companies and has written to the income tax department in nearly 100 cases where more than 1,800 entities are suspected to have traded in shares valued beyond their disclosed income.



Such activities were mostly happening through shares of shell companies or thinly traded penny stocks.



Through aggressive action Sebi is trying to create some kind of a fear psychosis through its surveillance measures and enforcement actions among the manipulators and fraudsters and therefore this modus operandi of tax evasion through stock exchange platforms may soon be out of favour.



As a preventive measure to check the abnormal price movements on low-cap stocks, leading stock exchange BSE has also introduced stringent weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly price bands for the stocks exclusively listed on its platform.



The modus operandi in such cases typically involved stock market dealings aimed at evading long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) and showing the source of income as legitimate from stock markets. Besides, bogus losses are also created through stock market dealings to offset the same against capital gains.



In one of its orders in August last year, Sebi debarred 59 entities for executing suspicious reversal trades in the stock options segment. These 59 entities, through such trades, were able to book artificial profit of about Rs 410 crore and an artificial loss to the tune of Rs 338 crore.



Meanwhile, BSE had suggested to the finance ministry that benefits related to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax should be removed to curb market manipulation through the stock exchange platform.



BSE chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the misuse is not due to laxity of the exchanges. “In reality it is a case of regulatory arbitrage. The surveillance systems of exchanges have improved but it is still happening. The alternative is to tax such profits,” he said.



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com



