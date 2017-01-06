Sebi issues guidance note on evaluation of boards

Sebi on Thursday came out with a detailed guidance note for evaluation of boards of listed companies, including the role of independent directors.



The markets regulator has also extended the deadline for companies listed on non-operational bourses to submit their future action plan until March 31, besides relaxing the rules for investment by angel funds and cracking down on secret profit sharing agreements between private equity funds and promoters of listed firms.



The Sebi guidance on evaluation of boards assumes significance against the backdrop of ongoing intense boardroom battle at Tata group.



Sebi has emphasised that the role and function of chairperson in board evaluation needs to be laid out clearly in advance in order to achieve maximum benefit of the process.



The Companies Act, 2013 and Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 contain broad provisions on board evaluation.



In its guidance note, Sebi said the nomination and remuneration committee will have to formulate the criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors. It would carry out evaluation of every director's performance.



It would determine whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.



In the meeting of independent directors of the company (without the attendance of non-independent directors and management), such directors would review the performance of non-independent directors and the board as a whole including chairperson.



The performance evaluation of independent directors would be done by the entire board, excluding the director being evaluated.



"A statement indicating the manner in which formal annual evaluation has been made by the board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors shall be included in the report by board of directors placed in the general meeting," Sebi said.



The performance evaluation criteria for independent directors would be disclosed in the section on the corporate governance of the annual report.



The independent directors of the listed entity shall hold a meeting at least once a year separately.



In a circular issued on Thursday, Sebi said exclusively listed companies (ELCs) on the dissemination board can submit their action plans to either list on nation-wide bourses or provide exit option to shareholders by March 31.



ELCs are entities listed on non-operational exchanges and are currently on dissemination board of functional bourses where they are not traded.



Sebi had in October 2016 provided three months time to the ELCs to submit an action plan to list in nation-wide bourses or to provide exit to shareholders to the designated stock exchanges.



The ELCs which fail to list on the nation-wide stock exchanges under the mechanism would provide exit opportunity to its investors, Sebi had said, adding that it would take action against companies that will continue to be on the dissemination board.



In a notification dated January 4, Sebi also relaxed rules for investment by angel funds, including allowing them to invest in up to five-year old entities against three years earlier.



Besides, the lock-in requirement has been reduced from three years



to one year for angel funds and their minimum investment threshold has been slashed from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.



Angel funds are allowed to invest in overseas venture capital undertakings up to 25 per cent of their investible corpus in line with other Alternative Investment Funds.



The upper limit for number of angel investors in a scheme will be increased from 49 to 200, Sebi said.



In another notification dated Janaury 4, Sebi has barred secret profit sharing agreements between private equity funds and promoters of listed firms without the prior approval of board and public shareholders.



The restrictions will also apply to employees, including key managerial personnel and directors of listed companies, for themselves and on behalf of any other person, Sebi said.



