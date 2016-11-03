LoginRegister
Sebi invites bids from agencies for caretaking services

By PTI Nov 03 2016 , New Delhi

Markets regulator Sebi has invited bids from independent agencies to provide caretaking services for its guest house in Chennai.

The agency would be responsible for day to day upkeep, maintenance and also have to provide the catering services for the occupants of the transit accommodation.

Sebi said the agency having provided similar outsourced staff to corporate offices preferably for PSUs, financial institutions, autonomous bodies would be preferred.

In a notice, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited "applications from reputed agencies to provide caretaking services and maintenance of transit accommodation of the Board in Chennai".

It said the agency should have at least carried out one similar job for value of Rs 9.60 lakh annually or should have carried out two similar jobs each costing not less than Rs 6 lakh per annum or should have carried out three similar jobs each costing not less than 4.80 lakh per annum.

The agency should have an average annual turnover of at least Rs 4.80 lakh during the last three financial years, it should not have incurred any loss in more than two years during the last five years ending March 31.

