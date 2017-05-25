Sebi to examine Deloitte’s audit on NSE’s co-location facility

Market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has appointed an enquiry officer to look into the forensic audit conducted by the third-party auditor, Deloitte India on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) co-location facility.



According to sources, the enquiry officer will examine the findings of the audit conducted by Deloitte and submit a report to the Sebi board following which the final order will be issued by the regulator. The forensic audit conduct by Deloitte into allegations of unfair access to brokers using algorithmic trading had found instances of technical lapses at the NSE.



According to Deloitte audit report, the placement of servers on NSE’s premises might have given some unfair advantages to brokers.



Following complaints about co-location facility of the exchange, a Sebi-appointed technical advisory committee (TAC) had initiated an examination and found instances of breach of fair access rules by the exchange.



In September 2016, after the findings made by Sebi’s advisory committee, the regulator asked the NSE board to initiate an independent examination of its systems and process. The exchange’s board then appointed Deloitte India to conduct a forensic investigation.



The Deloitte audit report, however, had not found any individual involvement or human fault, while Sebi’s TAC report submitted in March 2016 said that some firms were able to log in consistently to the servers with better hardware specifi­cations. It also mentioned certain irregu­larities by brokerages on use of dark fibre technology.



Co-location in market parlance refers to brokers locating their servers on the premises of the exchange. This reduces the time for an order and provides speed advantage over those who are farther away from the premises. NSE is facing regulatory scrutiny for allegedly providing prefe­rential access to some entities with respect to co-location facilities.



The final order in the case is crucial for the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NSE. Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi recently said that NSE IPO would take “a few months” as co-location issues need to be sorted out.



NSE, which had filed its draft papers with Sebi in December for a Rs 10,000 crore IPO, is awaiting the regulator’s approval. “They (NSE) have come to a conclusion and rightly so that co-location issue needs to be sorted out before they go for IPO. It could be a few months, it is not happening immediately,” Tyagi said last month



