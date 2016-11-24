Sebi eases start-up funding rules, lets FPIs invest in unlisted debt

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) relaxed its rules for investment by angel funds in start-up companies and permitted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to invest in unlisted debt securities and securitised instruments.



The Sebi board on Wednesday approved a proposal to reduce minimum investment by angel investors in start-ups from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and also cut the lock-in requirement of their investment from three years to one year.



Angel investors are also allowed to invest in start-up companies in existence up to five years, a relaxation from the current limit of three years.



Angel funds are allowed to invest in overseas venture capital undertakings up to 25 per cent of their investible corpus in line with other alternative investment funds (AIFs). The upper limit for number of angel investors in a scheme will be increased from 49 to 200.



Gopal Srinivasan, chairman, Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, said, “While this is positive news for Angel investors, which will augment and strengthen their presence, it will also open multiple avenues for entrepreneurs who intend to seamlessly exercise their ideas and skills into the business arena.”



The Sebi board also decided to amend the Sebi (FPIs) Regulations, 2014 to permit FPIs to invest in unlisted non-convertible debe-ntures and securitised debt instruments.



Currently FPIs are allowed to invest only in unlisted debt securities issued by infrastructure sector companies, while they are not allowed to invest in securitised debt instruments.



According to Sebi release, the board decided that in order to enhance the investor base in unlisted debt securities and securitised debt instruments, FPIs shall be permitted to invest in unlisted corporate debt securities in the form of non-convertible debentures/bonds issued by an Indian public or private company.



Investments in the unlisted corporate debt securities will be subject to minimum residual maturity of three years and end-use restriction on investment in real estate business, capital market and purchase of land, the release said.



FPIs will also be permitted to invest in securitised debt instruments, including any certificate or instrument issued by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for securitisation of asset/s with banks, FIs or NBFCs as originators and any certificate or instrument issued and listed in terms of the Sebi (Public Offer and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments), 2008.



Investment by FPIs in the unlisted corporate debt securities and securitised debt instruments shall not exceed Rs 35,000 crore within the extant investment limits prescribed for corporate bond from time to time, which currently is Rs 2,44,323 crore, Sebi said.



Investment by FPIs in securitised debt instruments shall not be subject to the minimum three-year residual maturity requirement.



Suresh Swamy, partner, PwC India, said, “The Sebi decision to liberalise FPI investment in certain corporate debt instruments will go a long way in not only development of the corporate bonds/debentures segment but also provide necessary impetus to investment in securitised debt instruments. What is even more encouraging to see is that even private companies can now raise debt from FPIs without being subject to the exchange control borrowings framework.”



In order to curb corporate governance issues in compensation agreements between private equity funds and promoters of investee companies, the Sebi board approved the proposal to amend listing regulations to enforce disclosures and shareholder approval for all such agreements, including existing agreements that extend beyond the date of the amendment.



On September 23, the Sebi board had deliberated the concerns related to private equity funds entering into compensation agreements to incentivize promoters, directors and key managerial personnel of listed investee companies which could potentially lead to unfair practices.



It has decided that no employee, including key managerial personnel, director or promoter, of a listed entity shall enter into any agreement for himself or on behalf of any other person, with any shareholder or any other third party with regard to compensation or profit sharing unless prior approval has been obtained from the company’s board as well as public shareholders.



All such agreements entered during the past three years from the date of notification shall be informed to the stock exchanges for public dissemination, including those which may not be currently valid, the Sebi said.



