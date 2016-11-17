Scheme to construct 1 cr house in 3 years on: Govt

A scheme to construct one crore houses in next three years has been approved by the government with the objective of 'Housing for All by 2022', Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.



"To pursue the objective of 'Housing for All by 2022' as envisioned by the government, the Union Cabinet approved re-structuring of the erstwhile rural housing scheme Indira Awaas Yojana into Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin all over the country," Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said during Question Hour.



The scheme envisages construction of one crore house in three years from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he said.



The Minister said house construction is not permissible under MGNREGS scheme. However, under PMAY-G convergence with MGNREGS, it has been made mandatory in the form of 90-95 days of unskilled labour wages for construction of house.



Besides, Rs 12,000 for construction of toilet, which is integral part of the house, can also be provided from MGNREGS funds or Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) or any other dedicated financial source.



The Minister said these benefits are provided over and above the scheme assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states and Naxal affected areas.



Replying another question, Tomar said the focus of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) is on behavioural change among people to adopt safe sanitation and hygiene.



In order to educate the people, the programme lays emphasis on community involvement. Upto 8 per cent of total resources can be spent on Information, Education and Communication (IEC). Of these 5 per cent are to be spent at the state and district levels.



The Minister said states have been advised to spend at least 60 per cent of IEC funds for inter-personal communication activities.



