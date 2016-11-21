SC urged to appoint Pillai BCCI observer

The Justice Lodha committee on reforms has urged the Supreme Court to order the forthwith removal of the present office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and appoint former Union home secretary GK Pillai as the observer of the board to supervise the administration.



In its latest status report submitted to the court pursuant to the October 21 order, the committee said several office-bearers and state associations continue to hold the posts although they stood disqualified as per the apex court order.



Those individuals who fall foul of the norms must be declared to cease to hold office forthwith.



The committee said in view of its Constitution and nature, its role of supervising implementation of reforms and subsequent orders be confined only to be overall and direction and not the actual administration of the BCCI.



"While the day-to-day administration of BCCI is presently carried out by the CEO and certain managers who assist him in this regard, there would be a need to appoint an observer who would guide the BCCI in its administration, particularly with reference to the award of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc., for domestic, international and IPL cricket to be played hereafter,” the panel said.



