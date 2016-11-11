SC scraps SYL pact, Amarinder quits LS

The Supreme Court’s ruling favouring Haryana on the contentious SYL canal issue has set political temperature soaring in Punjab. The state Congress chief, Amarinder Singh, quits as MP declaring that the party MLAs will follow suit.



Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has also asserted that “not a drop of water” will be allowed to be taken out of the state.



Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, while disposing of the Presidential reference said, “all the questions have been answered in the negative”.



The reference had been made by the then President APJ Abdul Kalam on the constitutional validity of the law passed by then Punjab government-led by Captain Amrinder Singh to nullify the court verdict and unilaterally terminating the almost three-dacade old SYL water sharing agreement.



Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar, also demanded imposition of President's rule in the state and suggested holding the assembly elections in December, voicing apprehension that a “mischievous” Badal government may try to “foment trouble” following the court order.



Singh on Thursday resigned from his Lok Sabha seat while his party MLAs resigned en-masse from the state assembly, "in protest against the injustice meted out to the people of the state". Amarinder, who is also former Punjab chief minister, has sent his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker, copy of which was released to the media here, and has also sought a personal meeting with the Speaker next week.



The party MLAs have also sent their resignations to the Speaker, Punjab assembly, and will meet him on Friday morning to personally hand over their papers. Punjab goes to polls early next year.



In his resignation letter, Captain Amarinder said he had decided to quit as member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Amritsar constituency in Punjab with immediate effect "as a mark of protest against the deprivation of the people of my state of the much-needed Sutlej river water."



Describing the SYL judgement by the apex court as a "major blow to the people of Punjab," Amarinder said here he had always fought for their legitimate right on this issue and continues to stand by them at this critical juncture in the state’s journey.



Blaming the Akalis squarely for bringing the people of Punjab to this pitiable situation, where they faced imminent devastation due to acute water scarcity, Amarinder said Badal and his team had "failed" to defend Punjab’s stand in the court, leading to such disastrous consequences for the state.



“The Akalis let down the people of Punjab on this critical issue, selling off their interests to Haryana," said Amarinder, accusing the Badal government of promoting its "vested political interests at the cost of the interests of the state." “Badal has done to Punjab what even its worst enemy could not have done. He has plunged Punjab into a state of total despair,” said Amarinder, declaring that the people of the state will not forgive the Akalis for playing with their lives.



As major confrontation between the SC and Punjab government appeared a distinct possibility, the state's SAD-BJP government asserted it would appeal to the President not to accept the advice of the apex court.



Addressing a press conference after a hurriedly called meeting of the state's council of ministers, Badal, with son and deputy Sukhbir by his side, declared "not a single drop of water will be allowed to be taken out of the state...Water comes first for us." Sukhbir said a special session of the state assembly has been called on November 16 where the government will adopt a resolution appealing to the President not to accept the advice of the SC.



Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed the SC's decision saying “I welcome the Supreme Court verdict. It is natural justice.” Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, he claimed: “the SC has given its decision on this vital issue after 12 years and it is a result of the persistent efforts made by the present state government."



“People have been eagerly waiting for this decision since long but it was kept lingering because of laxity by previous governments,” the chief minister alleged, adding it was gift to the people on Haryana's golden jubilee year. Asked about reports of resignation of few Congress leaders of Punjab, including Amarinder Singh, he said as the assembly polls are approaching in Punjab, the parties are trying to give political colour to the issue which should not be done.



In its judgement, a five-judge bench headed by Justice A R Dave made it clear that the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004 was "unconstitutional" and that Punjab could not have taken a "unilateral" decision to terminate the water sharing agreement with Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh.



Congress on Thursday said “This is a litmus test for prime minister Narendra Modi to do justice and honour his constitutional responsibility. The ball lies in the court of PM Modi.”“All the three governments -- at the Centre, in Punjab and Haryana, belong to BJP. The onus is on Modiji to fulfill the solemn responsibility to the Constitution, implement the law and enforce the orders of the Supreme Court," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.



Another Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said the party would come out with an appropriate reaction as soon as the details of the verdict are available.



