SC to Sahara: Pay up or we will auction Aamby Valley

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear to Sahara that it will be constrained to auction the Aamby Valley project if it is not able to deposit the required amounts within the stipulated time.



On February 28, the apex court, while attaching the Aamby Valley project near Pune, had permitted stock exchange regulator Sebi to sell some of the properties and directed Sahara to deposit about Rs 5,100 crore on or before April 17. During the resumed hearing, a three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri observed that it was desirable that Sahara deposited whatever amount it gets by sale of various properties.



However, if it fails to meet the requirements, then it will not hesitate to auction the Aamby Valley project to realise the amounts due.



Meanwhile, accepting the submissions of counsel Sriram Parakkat for a US-based company, MG Capital Holdings, expressing its desire to purchase Sahara’s stakes in the New York Plaza hotel for $550 million, the bench directed the company to deposit Rs 750 crore with the Sebi-Sahara Refund Account instead of the apex court registry on or before April 17.



The US-based MG Holdings sought modification of the order on the ground that banks in the US were not accepting the transfer of funds unless the order clearly specified the account number of the recipient.



The apex court bench passed this order after taking note of the submissions of the applicant and Sebi that the New York Plaza hotel property is worth Rs 4,000 crore and if the sale is realised, it would be sufficient for Sahara to deposit the amount.



The apex court bench asked Sahara to give due diligence certificate and other details to MG holdings, which was also directed to furnish information about its credentials. The bench directed the matter to be listed for further hearing on April 17.



