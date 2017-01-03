SC sacks Thakur, Shirke from BCCI for stalling reforms

The Supreme Court on Monday sacked BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for coming in the way of the implementation of Lodha panel recommendations for cleaning up the cricket body.



The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur and comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, issued show cause notice to Thakur asking why he should not be held responsible for contempt of court by obstructing its order.



The bench also ordered that a committee of administrators could handle the BCCI. It requested senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam, who were assisting as amicus curaie, to help the court in nominating persons as members of the committee in two weeks when the case comes up for hearing again on January 19.



Till then, the senior-most vice president of the board will be the functioning president and the present joint secretary will handle the secretary’s work, the bench said.



The SC said that all office bearers of BCCI and state associations will have to give undertakings stating they abide by the bench direction.



“If you want to escape perjury charges, you ought to apologise. At every stage you have been trying to obstruct. Everyone wants to go around and continue to hold the post even after 70 years (against the recommendations of Lodha panel). This is such a lucrative business that everyone wants to go on forever,” the bench observed.



Reacting to the order, Anurag Thakur said that it was not a personal battle for him. “If the Supreme Court judges feel that BCCI could do better under retired judges, I wish them all the best. I am sure Indian cricket will do well under their guidance,” he said.



Shirke, currently in the UK, said: “I have no reason to go into history. People can judge history differently. I have no personal attachment to the post. In the past also I have resigned and I have lots of other things to do. I came back to the Board as there was a vacancy and I was elected unopposed. Now it has come to this. I am completely fine with it and have no regrets.”



Welcoming the SC order, former cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi said that it was important to clear the mess.



“This is not a happy moment as we should not have been in this situation in the very first place. A few people had made cricket their private property,” said Bedi.



Several names have started doing rounds for the BCCI president’s job. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) head Sourav Ganguly has emerged front runner along with Brijesh Patel of Karnataka’s cricketing body.



