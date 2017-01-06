SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to put off Union Budget
Jan 06 2017 , New Delhi
"There is no urgency in it. We will lay down the law when this petition comes up," a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.
Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.
The PIL has also sought a direction to strip BJP of its lotus election symbol for alleged violation of the model code of conduct which came into effect after declaration of assembly polls in five states.