SC quashes Singur land acquisition for Tatas

In a ruling that can have far-reaching consequences, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the controversial acquisition of 997.11 acres of land in Singur in 2006 by the then Left Front government in West Bengal to set up Tata Motors’ ambitious Nano car manufacturing plant.



The verdict, which came as a huge setback to the auto major, was delivered by a bench of justices V Gopala Gowda and Arun Mishra which quashed the land acquisition process invoked by the erstwhile CPI(M)-led government headed by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.



Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, which first came to power in 2011 after spearheading agitation of cultivators affected by the acquisition, got a shot in its arm as the apex court approved its political plank that the land should be returned to the cultivators.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee termed the Supreme Court judgement as “landmark victory.”



“The Supreme Court judgement on Singur is a landmark victory. We have waited 10 years for this judgement,” she told reporters.



“From the beginning, we had been telling that the method of the acquisition was unethical and land was taken away forcibly from the farmers,” she added.



Tata Motors said it would study the judgement in detail before commenting on it. “This case in which the judgement was delivered today related to the acquisition of land by the state government (read West Bengal government) before it was leased to Tata Motors. Our case relating to the Singur Act of 2011 is yet to be heard by Supreme Court. We will study today’s judgement in detail before commenting further on the same,” the company said in a statement.



The two judges, who were unanimous in quashing the acquisition process and for retainment of the compensation awarded to the landowners and the cultivators for being deprived of the use of their land for last 10 years, gave their own separate reasoning for arriving at their findings.



They agreed that the land should be restored in 12 weeks to the owners and cultivators after completing the survey, identification and other formalities within 10 weeks.



The apex court said the state government can’t claim back the amount of compensation given to the land-losers as it had enjoyed the right over the acquired land for ten years.



There was disagreement between the two judges on two points, with justice Gowda saying that the land was not acquired for public purpose directly by the Tata Motors and justice Mishra holding that there was no illegality in the land acquisition of land for public purpose as it would have given employment to thousands of people in West Bengal.



TMC MP and senior advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay, who spearheaded the legal battle, told PTI that the judgement is going to be an “eye-opener” in land acquisition cases. “After 10 years of a long political and legal battle, the apex court has successfully approved the stand taken by us to the extent that the acquisition was illegal,” he said.



The two judges concurred that the state authorities did not consider the objections by landowners and cultivators objectively and its instrumentalities were influenced by the state cabinet decision.



The bench found fault with the acquisition proceedings and subsequent computation of compensation by the land acquisition collector and said the claims of the cultivators were not “properly handled.”



It said that the composite award granted to the cultivators was impermissible under law. Justice Mishra, while agreeing with justice Gowda on the quashing of the land acquisition, said though the land was not required for the purpose it was acquired, as the project was shifted from Singur to Sanad in Gujarat, the apex court can invoke Article 142 (inherent power of Supreme Court) of the Constitution for the purpose of returning the land to the original owners.



The bench passed the directions by allowing the appeals filed by some farmers and NGOs and set aside the January 18, 2008 order of Calcutta High Court. The appeals against High Court order were filed various farmers and NGOs including one Kedar Nath Yadav.



It was alleged that the acquisition of land was against the relevant provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 1894 and other rules. The petitions charged the then government with acquiring the most fertile and valuable land for a corporate house like Tata Motors.



It was also claimed that then state government and WBIDC did not prepare a master plan for securing development of trade, commerce and industries in the state as per the object of the West Bengal Industrial Infra-Structure Development Corporation Act, 1974.



Seeking judicial intervention, the appeals had said the acquired plots were “so fertile” that they were being cultivated twice or thrice a year and the acquisition in the name of public purposes had violated the fundamental rights of the farmers.



