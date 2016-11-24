SC pulls up Centre over appointment of Lokpal

The Centre had another tough day in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as the apex court pulled up the government for not appointing the Lokpal despite Parliament passing the legislation in this regard in January 2014.



The Centre argued that an amendment bill to include leader of the largest opposition party in the Lokpal selection panel was still pending. A bench headed by chief justice TS Thakur (in pic) said Parliament by not amending the law cannot frustrate the mandate for appointment of Lokpal. The bench, also comprising justices DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao, sought to know from attorney general Mukul Rohatgi why the court should not pass an order to include the leader of largest opposition party in the selection committee.



The attorney general will return to the court with response on the next hearing on December 7. He said any intervention by the court in would amount to judicial legislation.



Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, who appeared for an NGO, Common Cause, said despite the Act being notified in 2014, the country doesn’t have the Lokpal.



Do you require another Anna andolan?” he asked, seeking the court’s intervention in interpreting the Lokpal Act to recognise the leader of the largest opposition party as the leader of the opposition.



The attorney general explained that the largest opposition party needs to have certain number of MPs to get the post of leader of the opposition. The Act needs to be amended to make the change. PTI adds: The apex court said that the Lokpal law that came into being after the nation-wide stir cannot be made redundant just because the legislation was not amended to bring in the leader of the largest opposition party in the selection panel.



The appointment of the anti-corruption ombudsman has been hanging in the balance since the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 which received Presidential assent on January 1, 2014 on the ground that the legislation provides that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) has to be in selection committee, but in the present Lok Sabha, there is no LoP. Referring to the key pre-requisite that LoP has to be there in Lokpal selection panel, the bench, headed by CJI Thakur, said LoP is “dispensable” and things can proceed without the LoP, who can be replaced by the leader of the largest opposition party on the committee.



