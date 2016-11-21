SC orders status quo on Taj Mansingh

In a major relief to the Tatas, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo on the proposed auction of Taj Hotel on Mansingh Road in the capital and rejected the plea of New Delhi Municipal Council to restrain the hotel from making any bookings after March 31.



Giving this relief, a bench of justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and UdayLalit after hearing senior counsel Harish Salve for Tatas and NDMC counsel said, "We can't stop running a hotel. We will decide everything when we decide the case in January next."



When the case came up for hearing on Monday, Salve argued that the Indian Hotels should be offered the right of first refusal on a price discovery or otherwise. ASG Sanjay Jain argued that the agreement makes it clear that the appellants only have a right to seek renewal and that it is up to the NDMC to renew it or not. The bench besides ordering status quo issued notice seeking NDMC response to the appeal filed by the hotel against the Delhi HC order approving the proposed auction and asking NDMC to go ahead with it.



The Delhi High Court had dismissed the plea of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), Tata Group’s hospitality arm which has been running the five-star hotel at Mansingh Road for 33 years. IHCL has sought the renewal of licence on grounds of the equity investment it had made in the property. The HC had held that NDMC was "within its power" to secure maximum consideration for grant of licence for the property in the Lutyen’s Delhi and IHCL had no right under the licence for a renewal thereof.



The property, owned by NDMC, was given to IHCL on a lease for 33 years, which ended in 2011. The IHCL has been managing the property since then through several extensions. The municipal body had entered into an agreement with the IHCL, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, in December 1976 to construct and run the eleven-storey hotel. NDMC had served eviction notice to IHCL to "clear all applicable dues and handover the possession of the said property immediately."



After expiry of the IHCL’s licence in 2011, a committee of senior government officials was set up to look into the company’s proposal for a 30-year extension to manage the hotel. However, the council decided to opt for a public auction of the hotel despite the earlier assurance in 2012 that an extension would be granted.



