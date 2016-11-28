SC notice to Centre on plea for norms on security clearance to firms

The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking framing of guidelines for grant of security clearances to firms, accused of economic offences, from taking part in public auctions.



A bench comprising Chief Justice T S Thakur and Justice D Y Chandrachud agreed to examine the PIL filed by BJP leader Subramanium Swamy that there should be guidelines for grant of security clearances by the Ministry of Home Affairs to firms accused in financial cases.



Swamy has also said that such firms be restrained from taking part in auctions.



The Rajya Sabha MP has said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a notice on March 2, 2015 inviting applications from eligible parties for the Phase-III e-auction process of FM radio channels.



He said that SUN TV, facing criminal trial in economic offences, had taken part in auction process of FM radio channels.



