SC to hear plea on appointment of judges

By ANI Nov 18 2016 , New Delhi

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the plea of Lt. Col. Anil Kabotra seeking the court’s intervention in the appointment of judges in various high courts.

The Centre had on November 11 informed the apex court that it has returned over half the names recommended to it for appointment as high court judges by the Collegium of judges headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur.

Out of the 77 names recommended to the government, 34 judges have been cleared for appointment. The balance 43 names have been returned.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had told the top court that the Collegium is yet to respond to the draft Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) that the Centre had submitted to it on August 7 this year.

