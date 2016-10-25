SC directs Mallya to file affidavit disclosing his assets

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed liquor baron Vijay Mallya to file a detailed affidavit about his assets within a month.



The apex court fixed November 24 as the next date of hearing in the case. The top court division bench passed the order after hearing a detailed argument from Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi and Mallya's lawyer Vaidyanathan.



A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, passed the direction to the beleaguered businessman, who had allegedly failed to repay the loan amount to various banks.



The apex court also sought details of the utilization of the money which Mallya had received from Diageo on February 25. The top court was dissatisfied with the previous affidavit and said, “Prima facie it appears that he didn't make appropriate disclosure.



You have received money in February and court notice was sent to you in April. You had to disclose the assets and bank details up to March 31. 40 million USD had gone in exactly in 40 days.



We wanted to know where and how the money has been utilized. A fresh affidavit shall be filed in four weeks. The Attorney General said the previous affidavit was nothing but a way to deceive the court and banks.



