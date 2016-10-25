LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

SC directs Mallya to file affidavit disclosing his assets

By ANI Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed liquor baron Vijay Mallya to file a detailed affidavit about his assets within a month.

The apex court fixed November 24 as the next date of hearing in the case. The top court division bench passed the order after hearing a detailed argument from Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi and Mallya's lawyer Vaidyanathan.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, passed the direction to the beleaguered businessman, who had allegedly failed to repay the loan amount to various banks.

The apex court also sought details of the utilization of the money which Mallya had received from Diageo on February 25. The top court was dissatisfied with the previous affidavit and said, “Prima facie it appears that he didn't make appropriate disclosure.

You have received money in February and court notice was sent to you in April. You had to disclose the assets and bank details up to March 31. 40 million USD had gone in exactly in 40 days.

We wanted to know where and how the money has been utilized. A fresh affidavit shall be filed in four weeks. The Attorney General said the previous affidavit was nothing but a way to deceive the court and banks.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Palace putsch
    Cyrus Mistry eased out as Tata shows its heft in Bombay House

    It is a classic board room brawl, only this time, it took place in the dignified and rarified air of Bombay House, home to the venerable Tata Sons.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Between mobocracy and the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ well publicised act of peacemaking ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The physics of mindful awareness

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter