SC curbs BCCI’s fiscal powers, asks Lodha panel to fix limit on transactions

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to release funds until the state associations file an affidavit implementing recommendations of Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha-led panel.



Issuing the direction, the apex court said the state cricket associations cannot get any money from the national cricket body till the time they follow the Lodha committee’s recommendations.



The top court also asked the Lodha panel to appoint an independent auditor to scrutinise BCCI's accounts and also to fix a limit on the financial transactions of the cricket board.



BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke have also been asked to file a compliance report affidavit within two weeks regarding the implementation of the cricket reforms suggested by the apex-court appointed panel.



