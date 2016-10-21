LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

SC curbs BCCI’s fiscal powers, asks Lodha panel to fix limit on transactions

By ANI Oct 21 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to release funds until the state associations file an affidavit implementing recommendations of Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha-led panel.

Issuing the direction, the apex court said the state cricket associations cannot get any money from the national cricket body till the time they follow the Lodha committee’s recommendations.

The top court also asked the Lodha panel to appoint an independent auditor to scrutinise BCCI's accounts and also to fix a limit on the financial transactions of the cricket board.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke have also been asked to file a compliance report affidavit within two weeks regarding the implementation of the cricket reforms suggested by the apex-court appointed panel.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Competitive-Yoga170--Roar.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Samajwadi opera
    Peeved Akhilesh indicates family truce is a distant dream

    In the closed environs of a family-driven political party, it is unusual to witness open revolt from a young family member when the patriarch is still

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter