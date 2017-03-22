SC backs out-of-court settlement of Ayodhya dispute; not all on board

The Supreme Court on Monday pitched for fresh attempts to seek a negotiated settlement to resolve the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, which is a “sensitive” and “sentimental matter”.



A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar suggested that the negotiating parties should adopt “give a bit and take a bit” approach for the settlement of decades-old dispute. The three-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul and Chief Justice Khehar said judicial orders can bind parties, but felt that sensitive matters are best settled through talks and offered to sit down as principal negotiator with the mediators to resolve the dispute out of court.



The observations came after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy pressed for urgent hearing of the issuesaying apprising the court about some Muslims who had told him that judicial intervention was required to solve the matter. The top court said that it may also appoint a principal negotiator if the parties want. The bench then asked Swamy to consult the parties and inform it about the decision on March 31.



The Allahabad High Court had, in its 2010 order, directed that the disputed site of 2.77 acres be divided equally among three parties — Hindus, Muslims and the Nirmohi Akhara. The judgment was challenged in the Supreme Court. Swamy pressed that the Ramjanmabhoomi should be used only for constructing the Ram temple. “Masjid can be built anywhere, namaz can be read anywhere….it can be read on the street. The Ram Janmabhoomi is for the Ram Mandir and it should be used for the Ram temple only,” he asserted. Swamy had petitioned that the SC should constitute a bench to hear a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court order.



The BJP was quick to welcome the move. The Babri Masjid Action Committee rejected any private negotiation, while accepting court-backed mediation. “This is a very good step by the apex court. Even the BJP has been encouraging solving the issue through negotiations. It is a very good step to solve the issue by sitting together and negotiating,” said PP Chaudhary, minister of state for law and justice.



Muslim organisations, however, expressed scepticism about the SC idea. The Wakf Board was averse to an out-of-the-court settlement. Zafaryab Jilani, convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, which is a party to the case, said, “An amicable solution is impossible. This has to be dealt in the court itself. After all, it is long pending case.”



Referring to unsuccessful negotiation attempts made earlier, Jilani said, “In 1986, talks started between the then Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamkoti and president Muslim Personal Law Board Ali Miyan Nadvi, but failed. In 1990, Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat talked, but with no results. Narasimha Rao also constituted a committee and attempted talks through Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai, but in 1992 the mosque was demolished.”



He said after the demolition, the then AIMPLB president Rabe Hasan Nadvi had sought a written proposal from Shankaracharya of Kanchi asking Muslims to leave their claim on three mosques, which was



not acceptable.



