SC anguished over govt's vague affidavit on Indo-Bangla border fencing

By PTI Feb 07 2017 , New Delhi

The Supreme Court today expressed its "regret" and serious "dissatifaction" over the "vague" affidavit filed by the Centre that actual construction work of the 263-km fencing along Indo-Bangladesh border will take three years and go beyond the year 2020.

"The statements made there (affidavit) are an exercise in vagueness with no specific details in spite of various orders of this court and passage of time," a bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said.

The bench was anguished that in one of the paragraphs in the affidavit, the authority concerned of the Centre stated that it will take 18 months to complete the work on a stretch of 13.38 km without giving any reason.

