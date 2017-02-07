SC anguished over govt's vague affidavit on Indo-Bangla border fencing
Feb 07 2017 , New Delhi
"The statements made there (affidavit) are an exercise in vagueness with no specific details in spite of various orders of this court and passage of time," a bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said.
The bench was anguished that in one of the paragraphs in the affidavit, the authority concerned of the Centre stated that it will take 18 months to complete the work on a stretch of 13.38 km without giving any reason.