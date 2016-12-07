SC allows BCCI to disburse funds for remaining England matches

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to disburse an amount of Rs. One crore and thirty-three lakhs for the remaining two Test matches between India and England to be played in Mumbai and Chennai.



The BCCI had earlier in the day moved the apex court seeking disbursal of funds for the two Tests of the ongoing five-match series slated to be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (December 8-12) and MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (December 16-20).



The apex court also asked the board to release Rs. 25 lakh each for the three ODIs and three T20 matches against the Eoin Morgan-led side. Earlier on November 8, the apex court had allowed the BCCI to incur a total expense of 58.66 lakh for the first Test in Rajkot, but also warned the Indian cricket board that no part of the fund will go the hosting state association - the SCA.



On October 21, the Supreme Court had passed an interim order asking the BCCI to "cease and desist" from disbursing funds to state associations until the association gave a written resolution that it would adopt all recommendations approved by the court. Earlier on October 1, the board had accepted many of the "significant recommendations" of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice (Retd.) R.M. Lodha Committee.



However, it excluded the important ones which have been the bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha panel. The cricket board has consistently argued that they have implemented many of the Lodha panel's recommendations.



