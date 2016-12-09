SBI to sell 3.9% stake in SBI Life to KKR and Temasek for Rs 1,794 crore

The State Bank of India (SBI) said on Friday that its board, at the executive committee meeting, has approved the divestment of 3.9 per cent stake in its subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life) for Rs 1,794 crore ($264m) to KKR-managed funds and an affiliate of Temasek, the Singapore-based investment company.



The proposed transaction values SBI Life at Rs 46,000 crore (at Rs 460 per share). The price to embedded value is a multiple of 3.54 and is the highest valuation among the various transactions that have happened in the life insurance sector.



SBI will sell 3.9 crore shares in SBI Life at a price of Rs 460 per share. An investment vehicle affiliated with KKR-managed funds and an affiliate of Temasek will each purchase 1.95 crore shares from SBI. The transaction completion is subject to regulatory approvals.



SBI currently holds 74 per cent stake in SBI Life, which would fall to 70.1 per cent after completion of the stake sale. Its French joint venture partner, BNP Paribas Cardif, will continue to hold 26 per cent stake in the private life insurer.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisors for the transaction.



A few months back, SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya had said the lender planned to raise Rs 3,000 by through stake sales in its non-core assets.



In September, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance raised Rs 6057 crore through the IPO and became the first insurer to list. The IPO was the largest since Coal India’s Rs 15,200-crore IPO in October 2010 and among the 10 biggest ever in the domestic market and was fully subscribed by 10.45 times.



When ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched its Rs 6,057 crore IPO in September, it managed to sell shares to investors at a valuation of Rs 47,955 crore. Last November, ICICI Bank sold 6 per cent stake in its life insurance subsidiary to two investors -- billionaire Azim Premji and Singapore state investor Temasek -- for Rs 1950 crore. The deal had valued the insurance subsidiary -- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance -- at Rs 32500 crore.



Besides two private life insurers, HDFC Life and Max Life have filed applications seeking in-principle approval from the insurance regulator for amalgamation.



The $ 60 billion Indian insurance sector is showing signs of consolidation. While the sector was open to private players more than 15 years ago, barring the top five, most players are still struggling to remain afloat with negligible market share, high operating expenses and losses. There are several pain points that could trigger mergers and acquisitions in the sector for survival.



