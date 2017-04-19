SBI sees CPI inflation at 4.8% in FY18
Apr 19 2017 , New Delhi
According to SBI’s research report Ecowrap, RBI’s inflation forecast of 4-4.5 per cent will be “materially undershot” as the consumer price index inflation is unlikely to breach the 4 per cent mark till July this year.
According to official data, inflation at the wholesale level eased to 5.7 per cent in March on declining fuel prices and appreciating rupee.
“The decline was accentuated by falls in fuel and power inflation and manufactured products. It may be noted that fuel prices were significantly cut on March 31, while the rupee has been on an appreciating trend since February. These two factors have pushed down fuel and manufactured product prices,” the report stated.
International oil prices dipped in a month to $49 per barrel from $55 per barrel, reflecting in an Rs 3.77 per litre cut in petrol price and Rs 2.91 in diesel. International rates have since climbed to $54 per barrel.
The rupee, which was at 66.7 to a dollar at February-end, is currently hovering around 64-level.
The report further noted that 2017-18 average CPI inflation is expected at 4.8 per cent with a downward bias, compared to the 2016-17 average of 4.5 per cent. “Overall, inflation fears are exaggerated and we will continue to witness benign inflation numbers in the next couple of months,” the SBI research report added.
Moreover, the difference between CPI and WPI, which was merely 25 basis points in November 2016, has increased to 189 basis points in March this year. Since December 2016, WPI inflation is more than CPI inflation, the report said.