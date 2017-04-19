SBI sees CPI inflation at 4.8% in FY18

As India is likely to continue to witness be­nign prices, the retail inflation is expected at 4.8 per cent in the country for the current financial year and fears in this regard are exaggerated, says a report.



According to SBI’s research report Eco­wr­ap, RBI’s inflation for­e­cast of 4-4.5 per cent will be “materially und­ershot” as the consumer price index inflation is unlikely to breach the 4 per cent mark till July this year.



According to official data, inflation at the wholesale level eased to 5.7 per cent in March on declining fuel prices and appreciating rupee.



“The decline was ac­centuated by falls in fuel and power inflati­on and manufactured products. It may be no­t­ed that fuel pri­ces were significantly cut on March 31, while the rupee has been on an appreciating trend sin­ce February. These two factors have pushed down fuel and manufactured product pric­es,” the report stated.



International oil pr­i­ces dipped in a mon­th to $49 per barrel from $55 per barrel, reflecting in an Rs 3.77 per litre cut in petrol price and Rs 2.91 in diesel. International rates have since climbed to $54 per barrel.



The rupee, which was at 66.7 to a dollar at February-end, is currently hovering around 64-level.



The report further noted that 2017-18 average CPI inflation is expected at 4.8 per cent with a downward bias, compared to the 2016-17 average of 4.5 per cent. “Overall, inflation fears are exaggerated and we will continue to witness benign inflation numbers in the next couple of months,” the SBI research report added.



Moreover, the difference between CPI and WPI, which was merely 25 basis points in November 2016, has increased to 189 basis points in March this year. Since December 2016, WPI inflation is more than CPI inflation, the report said.



