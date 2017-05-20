SBI Q4 net profit more than doubles to `2815 cr

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, on Friday reported a 123 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 on the back of strong operating profits. The bank notched up a standalone net profit (not including its subsidiaries’ contributions) of Rs 2,814.82 crore in Q4, which is more than double compared to Rs 1,263.81 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Significantly, it was the highest profit in six quarters. In relative terms, SBI has fared better than other public sector banks in managing its bad assets. In fact, SBI’s bad loan ratio narrowed on a quarter-on-quarter basis.



For the full fiscal, SBI’s standalone net profit was Rs. 10,484 crore, a rise of 5.36 per cent compared to the year ago period.



The healthy growth in net interest income (the difference between interest income and expenses) by over 17 per cent was aided by over 7 per cent growth in advances and only a marginal decline in net interest margin. The margin, nevertheless, witnessed a small uptick sequentially.



The basic expense of the merger of SBI with its associates is behind the bank now, said its chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. SBI merged its five subsidiary banks with itself and also took over a niche lender to women in the first consolidation move in the sector.



“With respect to merger of associates, we have ensured that we have taken maximum amount of pain so that going forward we can give much better results. Towards that end, the entire corporate book has been fully aligned. Not only that, even voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) expenses, which come during this quarter to the extent of 75 per cent of estimated expenses, have already been provided for,” said Bhattacharya.



She added that going forward, the bank would not require anything more than Rs 100-200 crore in order to take care of these expenses. “With that, the basic expenses of merger will be behind us and from the next quarter, we intend to start with a clean slate. We have just been through a difficult but satisfying quarter,” she said, adding that the biggest thing that was done just after the quarter was merger of its five associates and Bhartiya Mahila Bank with it.



Speaking on NPA assets, she said, “The entire operation in NCLT is now beginning to gather more pace. Either through NCLT or RBI route, we will find some way in order to take these accounts forward and resolve them.”



While gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans for SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India’s total banking assets, fell to 6.9 per cent in March from 7.23 per cent in December, on an absolute basis, gross bad loans increased to Rs 1.12 lakh crore at end-March from Rs 1.08 lakh crore in December. Provisions for bad loans fell 9.4 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 10,993 crore in the March quarter. It was, however, higher by 51.74 per cent QoQ. The provision coverage ratio was at 65.95 per cent. Besides, the bank has fully amortised the loss in respect of sale of assets to ARCs in the current and previous years, which was at Rs 1,131.01 crore, the bank said.



