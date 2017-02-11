SBI Q3 profit zooms to Rs 2,610 cr

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday beat street estimates by reporting 134 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,610 crore for the third quarter 31 December 2017. The net profit was Rs 1,115 crore in the same period of last year. The profits were helped by lower provisions for bad loans and strong operations.



The last time the bank posted a year-on-year rise in its quarterly profit was in the three months ended September 2015.



Net Interest Income increased by 7.7 per cent from Rs13,697 crore in Q3FY16 to Rs 14,752 crore in Q3FY17. The non-interest income increased by 58.73 per cent from Rs 6,087 crore in Q3FY16 to Rs 9,662 crore in Q3FY17. The major contributors were growth in profit on sale of investments, fee income, forex income and recovery in written off accounts. Non interest income includes profit from sale of 3.9 per cent stake in its subsidiary SBI Life Insurance of Rs 1,755 crore, if this is excluded then the growth in Non-Interest Income would have been 29.90 per cent. CASA Deposits increased from Rs 6.74 lakh crore as on December 15 to Rs.9.08 lakh crore as on December 16 (34.74 per cent year on year growth).



Net Interest Margin (Domestic) declined by 19 bps year on year to 3.03 per cent as on December 2016 from 3.22 per cent as on December 15 and by 2 bps sequentially from 3.05 per cent as on September 16.



SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India’s banking assets, saw its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rising slightly to 7.23 per cent at the end of December, from 7.14 per cent at end-September. Loan loss provisions were down by 5.23 per cent to Rs 7245 crore compared to Rs 7645 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total provisions for the third quarter were at Rs 9933 crore, up by 17 per cent compared to Rs 8483 crore in the same quarter a year ago.



Provision Coverage Ratio as of December 31, 2016 stood at 62.87 percent.



SBI also made use of the RBI’s NPA recognition dispensation scheme – impact of this on quantum of NPA is Rs 2,002 crore.



Speaking to reporters, Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman, SBI said that the margins may fall by 5-6 basis points and not much more. The bank has revoked SDR/S4A on Rs16,400 crore of loans spread across 25 borrowers.



Talking about the merger of its five associate banks- State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT) and two unlisted associate banks — State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Hyderabad, and Bhartiya Mahila Bank, Bhattacharya said it has been delayed by one quarter. The bank was earlier targeting to complete the merger process by March 31. She said the process for listing of its life insurance arm — SBI Life Insurance is also on.



