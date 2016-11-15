SBI gets Rs 83,702 cr deposits in 5 days

The State Bank of India on Monday said it has collected Rs 83,702 crore in deposits in the last five days following the government’s decision to demonetise the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



The country’s largest lender exchanged Rs 4,146 crore of scrapped notes between November 10 and November 14 up to 5 pm, the bank said.



Though several branches were closed in many parts the country on account of Gurunanak Jayanti, a number of branches, especially in southern states, were open.



Withdrawals from SBI branches stood at Rs 9,342 crore since November 10. The bank witnessed withdrawals from ATMs to the tune of Rs 1,958 crore till 5 pm on Monday. Its customers deposited Rs 4,654 crore worth of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes through cash depositing machines.



