SBI donates Rs 22 lakh to Hyderabad NGO for mobile clinic

By PTI Jan 07 2017 , Hyderabad

State Bank of India today donated Rs 22.23 lakh from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to a city-based organisation for a mobile clinic which will provide healthcare facilities to poor families.

SBI Managing Director Rajnish Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 22.23 lakh to Hyderabad Council of Human Welfare (HCHW) Director Mohd Rafiuddin at an event organised here.

The mobile clinic, which will be on road next week, will provided free medical treatment to nearly 500 people every day in slum areas.

The mobile clinic has a reception desk, doctor's cabin, a laboratory and a pharmacy store. HCHW would engage full-time doctors and send the mobile clinic to slum areas daily, Rafiuddin said.

SBI, Hyderabad Circle, donated Rs 10.50 crore under CSR contributions to various NGOs towards sanitation, health and education projects, bank officials said.

They said SBI has adopted seven villages for their digitalisation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

