SBI deposits touch Rs 40K-cr

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender has seen cash deposits and transactions at PoS machines zoom in the last two days, following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes by the government.



"On November 10, the total cash deposit was Rs 22,150 crore. The total exchange of cash (old notes for new notes) was Rs 723 crore. On November 11, till 6PM — the total cash deposit was Rs 17,527 crore and the total exchange of cash was Rs 943 crore,” the bank said.



Speaking to reporters at a Press conference, SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said, “There is no need to panic. We still have 50 days in hand. Nothing is going out of fashion. Till that time, please publicise the use of debit cards,” she said.



“We have bifurcated the queues for men, women, for exchange of old notes and for cash deposits. However, there are logistical issues. At some places in the peripheral areas, due to the weather conditions there could be some short-term disruptions.



Lending rates to fall



“We believe that the demonetisation move is disinflationary and lending rates are likely to fall. The cost of funds are going to ease with the kind of deposits flowing into our branches,” she said.



Of the retail book, about 30 per cent has moved to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates and by the end of this year, all loans will be under the MCLR rates.



