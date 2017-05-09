SBI cuts home loan rates by up to 25 bps

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced up to 25 basis points reduction in lending rates for affordable housing loans. With corporate credit demand remaining muted, competition in home loans space may force other lenders to follow suit. The reduction is for new borrowers and the offer is available only till July 31.



As per the new rates that are effective May 9, the bank will charge salaried women borrowers 8.35 per cent for home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh against 8.60 per cent now (25 basis points reduction). Salaried male borrowers would get home loans up to Rs 30 lakh at 8.40 per cent against 8.65 per cent at present. For Rs 30-75 lakh, the bank will charge 8.50 per cent, down by 10 basis points. While for loans above Rs 75 lakh, the bank is not offering any discount and will continue to charge 8.65 per cent.



“We have also reduced the rates for non-salaried customers and now offer 8.50 per cent for loans of up to Rs 30 lakh compared to 8.70 per cent earlier,” said MG Vaijinath, chief general manager (real estate and housing business unit) at SBI.



SBI has kept its MCLR rate unchanged at 8 per cent. As per the government’s definition of affordable housing, home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh qualify for affordable housing.



“The effective interest rate for all eligible salaried customers will be 8.35 per cent for loans of up to Rs 30 lakh. Over and above, an eligible home loan customer can also avail of an interest subsidy of Rs 2.67 lakhs under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. The interest rates for customers availing of a home loan above Rs 30 lakh have also been reduced,” said a statement from SBI.



The new rates from SBI are now on par with Bank of Baroda that is also charging 8.35 per cent on home loans for customers having high credit score of 760 and above. HDFC is charging an interest rate of 8.5 per cent for any customer irrespective of the loan amount and gender.



ICICI Bank is offering home loans at 8.65 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh to women borrowers.



To supplement the affordable housing push, SBI has also come out with special offerings for construction finance to builders for affordable housing projects. This will give a dual push both for construction finance and also for home finance for affordable homes said SBI.



Rajnish Kumar, managing director of SBI, said, “We have seen a steep hike in the home loan enquiries recently and a reduction in rates will further help millions of home buyers fulfil their dream of owning a home.”



SBI is a major player in the home loan segment with 25 per cent market share. Going by RBI’s definition of affordable housing, around 80 per cent of SBI home loan portfolio falls under affordable housing. The total home loan portfolio of SBI as on December 2016 was around Rs 2 lakh crore growing at 16-18 per cent.



As per the central bank’s definition, affordable segment means in the non-me­tros the loan amount sho­uld be up to Rs40 lakh for property value of Rs50 lakh, and in the metros the loan am­ount would be Rs50 lakh for the property value of Rs 65 lakh. There are six metros in the country: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore.



This month, SBI cut its term deposit rates by 50 basis points across various maturities.



