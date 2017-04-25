SBI, Credai tie up for affordable housing loans

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious affordable housing programme has found its most important partner to date.



The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and top realtors body, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), on Monday signed an agreement to finance builders and individuals at concessional rates for affordable housing and green housing projects. As per the agreement that would be valid for three years, SBI would provide 10 basis points concession to home buyers and 10-35 basis points to Credai’s developer members.



One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. “The interest rate for builders would depend on their risk rating and based on their rating we would offer them concessions up to 35 basis points. For individuals, home loans under affordable housing (up to Rs 30 lakh loan) would come at 8.50 per cent per annum for women and 8.55 per cent per annum for others. This is a 10 basis points concession on our existing home loan rate at 8.60 per cent for women and 8.65 per cent per annum for others,” explained MG Vaijinath, chief general manager (real estate and housing business unit) at SBI.



The SBI has created special teams and would be processing the loan application under affordable housing category on a priority basis. However, the sanctions will depend on the bank’s processes.



As per the central bank’s definition, affordable segment meant that in the non-metros, the loan amount should be up to Rs 40 lakh for property value of Rs 50 lakh, while in the metros, this sub would be Rs 50 lakh for the property value of Rs 65 lakh.



There are six metros in the country: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The SBI is a major player in home loans segment with 25 per cent market share.



“Going by RBI’s definition of affordable housing, around 80 per cent of our home loan portfolio falls under affordable housing. The total home loan portfolio of the SBI as on December 2016 was around Rs 2 lakh crore, growing at 16-18 per cent,” said Vaijinath.



The MoU will facilitate bi-directional incentives for customers and developers of these projects.



For Credai member developers, SBI will provide an interest concession up to 35bps to eligible builders for construction finance.



For the consumers, SBI has launched an exclusive tailor made scheme for affordable housing, “SBI Hamara Ghar”, which will ease the process and enable maximum number of consumers to avail home loan for these projects said the bank in a statement.



Recently, Credai had announced that its members are launching 373 affordable housing projects comprising 2.33 lakh units with an investment of over Rs 70,000 crore.



Said Credai president Jaxay Shah, "Rebate on construction finance by SBI will be instrumental in facilitating a more affordable ecosystem, which will lower construction costs and enable the developers to pass on the benefits to the consumers."



SBI and Credai have also tied up for the development of green real estate projects.



The bank will be providing an interest concession for the construction of green projects and also a processing fee waiver for home loans under SBI Green Home Loans.



