SBI blocks transfer of cash to e-wallets via netbanking

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) continues to block its users from transferring money using its internet banking portal to mobile wallet services such as Paytm, FreeCharge, Mobilkwik, Jio Money and Airtel Money. However, SBI customers can top-up their e-wallets via debit and credit cards. An SBI official alleged that wallets were encouraging customers to siphon off money from their SBI accounts to other bank accounts, besides citing security issues.



Speaking to FC, Manju Agarwal, deputy MD, SBI, said, “We have blocked our internet banking customers from loading money to wallets by debit to their accounts. However, we have not blocked our customers from loading money to wallets by using their debit cards or credit cards.



“This is because our internet banking platform has a reputation of being the most secured platform with not a single incident of fra­ud since 2012.



“It has been done based on the recommendations of SBI’s e-commerce panel, which decides if a merc­h­ant or a site is good enough and if we can to expose our APIs and can do integration with it. Also these wallets are not safe and there are security issues and so we have not approved them,” Agarwal added.



Agarwal said this is more than one-year-old issue where RBI had sought an explanation from the bank.



“More than one year ago, RBI had asked us we had suggested that these wallets should follow a certain protocol. For example–if mon­ey has been uploaded from A account and if the wallet holder wants to transfer the fund back into an acco­u­nt, it should come back to the same A account and sh­o­uld not be sent to B account.



Because these wallets were somehow cheating cu­s­t­o­mers by loading money from a customer’s A acco­unt and transferring it to a newly-opened account, wh­i­ch their own people had opened and siphoned off the money. Why should a person load money through a wallet and then take it out through another bank account? You will load money into a wallet to spend the money and if you have to transfer it back, then you should transfer it back to the same account. Till they don’t do this, we will not permit.”



Freecharge and Paytm re­f­used to comment. But sp­e­aking to a news channel, BP Singh, Mobikwik fou­n­der and CEO, said SBI sto­p­ped service 3-4 months ago citing security breaches. Mobikwik’s business since then has been impacted by nearly 5-7 per cent.



