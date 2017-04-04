SBI, 2 others cut base rates, old borrowers to benefit

The new financial year (FY18) has brought in good news for bank borrowers. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, country’s top two lenders, have cut their base rates, bringing relief to a large number of their existing retail borrowers. They include home loan and car loan customers in addition to corporate borrowers. In HDFC Bank case, only old car loan and personal loan borrowers will benefit, as it does not offer home loans.



The rate cut ahead RBI’s monetary policy review comes as a positive surprise.



State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, cut its base rate by 15 basis points (bps) to 9.10 per cent with effect from April 1, 2017. Private lender HDFC Bank reduced its base rate by 25 bps to 9 per cent. Another state-owned lender, Oriental Bank of Commerce, revised its base rate to 9.50 per cent from 9.70 per cent effective April 3.



A cut in base rate benefits all existing corporate and retail borrowers, while a cut in marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) benefits new borrowers. The MCLR of SBI, however, remains unchanged. The six-month MCLR rate is at 7.95 per cent while the three-year rate stands at 8.15 per cent.



Private lender ICICI Bank cut its overnight, one-month and three-month MCLR rates while keeping all other tenor loans, including one-year MCLR rates to which home loans are linked, unchanged. The overnight and one-month MCLR rate is 7.85 per cent effective April 1 compared to 8 per cent earlier. The three- month MCLR rate has been cut to 7.90 per cent compared to 8.10 per cent earlier, according to ICICI Bank’s website.



Flushed with funds post-demonetisation, most banks had cut their MCLR rates in January by 90-100 basis points, keeping their base rates unchanged then.



While banks migrated to the MCLR system in April last year, a large proportion of loans, particularly retail loans, remains linked to the previous base rate system. In the case of SBI, about 15 per cent of retail floating rate loans were pegged to the MCLR as of January, while the remaining were linked to the base rate.



So, the new charges would apply to you even if your account is in any of the five associate banks –State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP) and State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) or the Bharatiya Mahila Bank. This is because all these banks have merged with SBI effective Saturday.



The monthly average balance (MAB) requirement has been increased to as high as Rs 5,000 for branches in six metros. Savings bank account holders of SBI have to maintain the monthly balance or else they will invite a penalty ranging from Rs20 (rural branches) to Rs100 in (metro cities), according to SBI website.



Till March 31, the MAB for a savings bank account was Rs 500 without facility of cheque book and Rs 1,000 with cheque book across the country. India’s largest bank has now decided to fix separate MABs for ‘metro’, ‘urban’, ‘semi-urban’ and ‘rural’ areas from the beginning of next financial year.



However, many have misunderstood the MAB and feel that the need to maintain the minimum amount stated throughout the month, which is not the case. “Let us say the average balance you have to manage is Rs 5,000 and the days in a month are 31 days. So, keeping Rs 5,000 a day throughout a month is same as keeping Rs 55,000 for three days. Therefore you don’t need to maintain Rs 5,000 from the 1st day to 31st day of the month. Instead, even if you manage Rs 55,000 for 3 days also, then your average Rs 5,000 average managing of the month can be achieved. Rs 55,000x3 = Rs 1,65,000. The number of days in a month is 31. So, average balance for the month = Rs 1,65,000/31 = Rs 5,302. This Rs 5,302 is well above the bank mandated Rs 5,000 average monthly limit,” explained Banagalore-based certified financial planner Basavaraj Tonagatti.



“For MAB calculation even the holidays are also considered. Hence, you have to consider all working days and as well as holidays of the month. The second point to be remembered is that the balance of each day is considered as END OF THE DAY balance than the average balance of the day,” added Tonagatti. As per SBI website, MAB for metro branches increased to Rs 5,000 and penalty for non-maintenance of minimum balance will be between Rs 50 and Rs 100. For urban and semi-urban branches, the MAB has been fixed at Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. In case of rural branches, the minimum balance has been fixed at Rs 1,000. Breach of MAB will attract a penalty ranging between Rs 20 and Rs 50. However, these new rates effective from April 1 are not applicable on Surabhi, Basic Savings Bank and PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.



Besides, the bank has increased locker rent and curtailed number of free locker usage in a year. After usage 12 times, the customer has to pay Rs 100 plus service tax applicable for visiting his or her locker. As far as cheque books are concerned, for a current account holder, the first 50 cheques free in a financial year; thereafter, it will cost Rs 3 per leaf. So 25-leaf cheque book now costs Rs 75 plus service tax and 50-leaf cheque book cost is Rs 150 excluding service tax.



