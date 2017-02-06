Sasikala set to be TN CM

The much-anticipated tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics finally took a firm shape on Sunday when AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the leader of legislative party paving the way for her becoming the next chief minister replacing O Panneerselvam.



Panneerselvam, who took over as the chief minister after the demise of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalitha in December, resigned following the development paving way for Sasikala to take over. Reports said that she will take oath on February 9.



Sasikala, who had been a long-time associate of J Jayalalitha, had never taken any post in the party or the government till the AIADMK supremo was alive. She began to assert herself after Jayalalitha’s death following prolonged illness making it clear that she would step into her shoes.



AIADMK announced the legislative party’s decision on twitter. It was followed up by a number of tweets quoting “Chinamma” (mother’s younger sister), as Sasikala is known as being the companion of Amma (Jayalalithaa). “Tamil Nadu government will follow the principles of Amma: Chinamma” said one of the tweets. The transition was made to appear smooth as Sasikala claimed that O Panneerselvam proposed her name as the leader of legislative party. She said that it was Panneerselvam who had urged her to become general secretary of AIADMK after the demise of Jayalalithaa.



She also claimed on twitter that Panneerselvam insisted her to become chief minister. The transition, however, was not without its share of tension. O Panneerselvam went about his work as chief minister as usual on Sunday. He even made a public appearance to inspect the work going on by volunteers and other agencies to check oil spill on the eastern coast caused by collision between two ships. By afternoon, he was removed as the chief minister.



Pannerselvam also announced his resignation on Twitter saying: “Chinamma will lead Tamil Nadu on the path shown by Puratchithalaivi Amma.” While a few party seniors were initially said to be against her leading the party, they too fell in line and Sasikala rewarded them last week with by appointing several of them, including senior party leaders K A Sengottaiyan among others, to key party posts.



Sasikala was said to be perturbed by the growing support, especially among party cadres, to Deepa Jayaram, Jayalalithaa’s niece. Deepa, who has been addressing party cadres assembling near her T Nagar residence in Chennai, had outlined her plan to undertake a statewide tour this month to seek the opinion of AIADMK cadres across the state. She had already said that she will announce her decision on her aunt’s (Jayalalithaa) birthday, which is February 24. The convening of the meeting of AIADMK MLAs on Sunday was to quell any open revolt in the party, in the wake of Deepa’s moves, it is said.



Sasikala, who is not a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, will now has to get elected to the house by contesting from any one of the assembly constituencies in the state within six months from the day, she is sworn in as chief minister of the state. At present, R K Nagar assembly constituency, which was represented by J Jayalalithaa until her death, is lying vacant.



Several opposition political parties have questioned the need and the timing for such a move, especially since a stable government has been functioning in the state, ever since AIADMK’s Panneerselvam took charge on the midnight of December 5, when the then chief minister and AIADMK party supremo, J Jayalalithaa died.“This is an anti-people move,” was how M K Stalin, working president of the principle opposition party, DMK reacted, soon after Sasikala’s election as AIADMK Legislative party leader was announced. “The people of Tamil Nadu will not accept this decision,” said senior Congress leader and former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan.



BJP MP Sumbramanian Swamy said that it would be awkward if Sasikala becomes the chief minister as she faces a case of having assets disproportionate to her income. “There was no bar to Sasikala becoming the chief minister but, the practical questions are there. There's my case in the Supreme Court regarding the disproportionate assets. She's also party to it. She is also one of the accused. So, it will be awkward if she becomes the CM," Swamy said.



