Sasikala holds flock together, awaits governor’s return

Wednesday turned out to be a day of political one-upmanship, charges and counter-charges in Tamil Nadu, with Tamil Nadu’s care-taker chief minister, O Panneerselvam hardening his stand against the move by party general secretary V K Sasikala becoming the state’s chief minister.



On her behalf, Sasikala convened a meeting of AIADMK MLAs to enlist and ensure the support that she has among the party legislators. While 130 MLAs, out of the 134 ruling party legislators, are reported to have attended the meeting and pledged their support to Sasikala, by evening five AIADMK MLAs had extended their support to Panneerselvam.



The action is now likely to gather steam on Thursday, when Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao, who is also holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu, arrives in Chennai.



While both the factions are likely to seek appointment and meet the governor with their representations, a delegation of AIADMK MPs will be calling on President of India, Pranabh Mukherjee on Thursday to draw his attention to the political tussle in Tamil Nadu.



The revolt in the party by Panneerselvam, which began on Tuesday night, had set off a political turmoil in the ruling party, with large number of party cadres thronging his residence in Chennai to extend their support. They were joined in by a few MLAs, one Rajya Sabhu MP Maithreyan as well as former MLAs and MPs.



Through the day, Panneerselvam not only ordered for a judicial probe on the treatment given to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and the then AIADMK general secretary, J Jayalalithaa, but also said the party’s constitution does not allow for appointment of a general secretary on a temporary basis.



Panneerselvam, who had on Sunday submitted his resignation to party general secretary VK Sasikala, hardened his stand on Wednesday saying if need be – he will meet the governor and withdraw his resignation.



“I was forced to submit my resignation. I will undertake a tour of the state to seek support of partymen to safeguard the party. Only a person, who is from the party and worked for the party, should become general secretary and only a person, who commands people’s support should become the chief minister of the state,” he said.



In a direct attack on Sasikala, who continues to reside at the Veda Nilayam residence of Jayalalithaa in Poes Garden locality, Panneerselvam said the government will convert the former chief minister’s residence into a memorial. “I am not in touch with any other party. I will form the government only with the support of AIADMK MLAs,” he said, dismissing allegations that his revolt was at the behest of the BJP in the Centre and the DMK in the state.



Meanwhile, Sasikala too moved ahead to tighten her hold over the party and to sustain her bid to be sworn in as the chief minister of the state. Around 130 MLAs attended her meeting on Wednesday morning and pledged her support to her.



