LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Sania Mirza retains numero one ranking in Women's Doubles

By ANI Oct 31 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will end the season as world's top doubles Tennis player for the second straight year. Sania finished this season with seven Women's Tennis Association, WTA titles, a Grand Slam and a semi-final finish in the year ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

The ace Indian tennis star was close to being uprooted by Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the top spot, had the American won the WTA Finals Doubles title.

However, Bethanie lost in the final and ensured that Sania will end the year at the top once again. Sania made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the No.1 ranking in doubles in April last year. She has gone on to hold the No.1 ranking for 81 consecutive weeks.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Delhi's shame
    The govt must wake up before the national capital becomes a glorified urban hellhole

    First it was dengue and chikungunia. Then bird-flu took over the national capital.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Perceiving is more than what meets the eye

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter