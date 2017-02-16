Samsung slashes AC, refrigerator prices; industry opts to stay clear

While the input cost for consumer durables has gone up, Samsung, going against the grain, has slashed prices of refrigerators and air conditioners in an effort to capture the semi-urban and rural market.



Importantly, however, other consumer durable manufacturers have chosen to stay clear from dropping prices this time.



Samsung’s S Inverter air conditioner range now starts at Rs 35,900 against a starting price of Rs 50,000 last year, down by 20 per cent.



Similarly, the company has launched a smart convertible refrigerator in the frost-free category and direct cool category, which runs on solar power, as well as on home inverters. Direct cool 190-litre refrigerator is now available from Rs 14,900 against Rs 15,100 last year.



According to Rishi Suri, director, consumer electronics, Samsung India, the company has brought down some of the premium products into the “affordable luxury segment.”



“The new pricing will help us reach out all segments of consumers. We have seen good sales in the semi-urban and rural markets. This year, the monsoons and the Seventh Pay Commission have helped the demand in these markets. The new pricing will provide best value proposition to the customers,”



he said.



In frost-free refrigerators, Samsung claims to have 40.8 per cent market share while in inverter Acs, this share is pegged at 26 per cent.



However, other players in the category are not planning on cutting prices, at least for the time being.



Commodity prices have gone up and this has pushed the input costs higher. There is no question of bringing down prices,’ said Eric Braganza, president, Haier Appliances India.



Others like B Thiagarajan, executive director and president-AC&R products business, Blue Star, believe that his company has to increase market share, improve penetration and fill up the gaps in product portfolio.



“We also have to focus on distribution. But we cannot bring the prices down now as commodity prices, including metals and plastics, have gone up. Forex prices do not support a price correction. On the tax front too, there has been no major change to cut prices. On the other hand, GST will take the tax rates up. In such a situation we are not looking at slashing prices.”



