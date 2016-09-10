LoginRegister
Samsung Note 7 banned on flights

By FC Policy Bureau Sep 10 2016 , n

Tags: News
Close on the heels of US advising air-travellers to not turn on their Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones while flying, Indian aviation authority on Friday banned flyers from carrying the device in their check-in baggages.

The aviation regulator directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has also advised passengers not to charge the phone on board the aircraft. The passengers would only be allowed to carry the phone in their handbags and are required to keep them switched off in the flight.

The DGCA said the decision had been taken in the light of recent incidents involving battery issue with the Samsung devices globally. It said the steps were taken to ensure safety of flight operations and passengers. “The order comes with immediate effect,” an official said.

The Indian regulator has issued the warning hours after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ‘strongly’ advised against the use of the fire-prone Samsung smartphone. “In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage,” the FAA said in its statement.

Some of the international carriers like Singapore Airlines and Qantas have already announced to ban the use of the Samsung Note 7 phone in their flights following the South Korean phone-maker's decision to recall the devices fitted with batteries that could catch fire.

