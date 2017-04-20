Salary not best H1B visa metric, says Nasscom

The IT industry body Nasscom on Wednesday cautioned the US administration of unintended consequences if H1B visa programme is prioritised on the basis of “most-skilled or highest-paid applicants.”



US president Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the executive order proposing new rules and guidelines for issuing H1B visas while reiterating his pet theme — ‘Buy American, Hire American.’ The new executive order does not slap any moratorium or restrictions on 85,000 H1B visas that are issued every year for foreign workers. Over 50 per cent of such work permits are grabbed by Indian and American IT companies, among others, to hire Indian workers.



“Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for, sometimes, less pay. This will stop,” Trump told an enthusiastic audience in Wisconsin, before signing the order, reports PTI.



“Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that’s wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans,” he asserted. Trump said his administration is going to enforce ‘Hire American’ rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the US.



Reacting to the development, Nasscom said the US needs to be careful about unintended consequences. Using salary levels as the metric is not necessarily the best indicator of benefits to the US economy; and unless such a system reflects variations in prevailing wages in all parts of the US, it could advantage certain regions such as Silicon Valley over other regions of the US.



“No new changes are being implemented immediately. The president’s executive order directs the federal bureaucracy to enforce visa law more vigorously, and to study new ways to reform and restrict the HB system. Nothing is being proposed that would impact or change the FY18 H1B lottery that is currently under way. The proposed changes are forward looking and non-specific," a Nasscom statement said.



According to the IT industry body, president Trump signed an executive order and for the part relating specifically to the hire American side, he called on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labour and the Secretary of Homeland Security to “propose new rules and issue new guidance, to supersede or revise previous rules and guidance if appropriate, to protect the interests of United States workers in the administration of our immigration system, including through the prevention of fraud or abuse;” and to “suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries.”



“In general, we believe that the current campaign to discredit our sector is driven by persistent myths, such as the ideas that H1B visa holders are “cheap labour” and “displace American workers” who train their replacements,” none of which is accurate. The fundamental issue is the shortage of highly-skilled domestic talent in the United States, in IT, healthcare, education, and other fields. The H1B visa system exists specifically because of the persistent shortage of highly-skilled domestic talent in the US,” the statement said.



Amid concerns over the US' changed H1B visa programme, India said on Wednesday it was in touch with the Trump administration and making “full assessment” of its impact on Indian professionals. External Affairs Ministry spokesman said India was also in touch with the Australian government regarding the changes in that country's work visa programme.



