Saint Teresa

With their blue-trimmed white saris, the nuns are found where very few dare to go, the mean streets and slums across the country, even at night, providing hope to the hopeless and shelter to the destitute. Many on their last legs have died a peaceful death after being given a bath, fresh clothing and a good meal, on the lap of these sisters.These dedicated women are members of the Missionaries of Charity, the religious congregation founded by Mother Teresa, who will be declared a saint by Jesuit Pope Francis on Sunday at the Vatican. This unusual order officially began in 1948 in Kolkata but soon spread its wings far and wide, covering the globe and even tending to the indigent and abandoned people in the city of Rome, where the Pope is headquartered.Mother Teresa used to famously call it “a drop in the ocean, but without that drop, it would not be the same”. But for some within the 1.2 billion member Catholic church with a Marxist leaning, it was like an ointment on the wounds of the poorest of the poor and not uprooting the oppressive system and giving them justice once and for all.Taking the criticism in her stride, Teresa nonetheless continued the good work she believed deep in her heart, inspiring not only Catholics but even people of other faiths to follow in her footsteps. Today, the sisters, the affiliated brothers and priests belonging to the Missionaries of Charity continue the legacy of Mother Teresa started nearly 70 years ago. The gentle soul called it the service of the “the poorest of the poor.” She never bothered to find out where they came from or their faith, caste, creed or colour. She was totally driven by the consuming love of Christ, whose famous saying she often repeated: “Whatever you did to the least of my brethren, you did it to me. When I was hungry you gave me to eat, when I was thirsty you gave me to drink…, when I was in prison you visited me…”Already recognised a saint by thousands of people amidst criticism by others disagreeing with her approach to mitigating poverty and inhuman suffering, Mother Teresa, an ethnic Albanian Roman Catholic nun, shot to fame for her outstanding work with the destitute and dying in India. Recognising her holiness, she was beatified in 2003, a step closer to sainthood. And her canonisation on Sunday is one of the fastest in modern times.It is not because Mother Teresa was a close friend of Pope John Paul II, whose canonisation was also fast-tracked when he was declared a saint in 2014. But it was as if one saint recognised the other saint and she often stopped by Rome on her worldwide travels to meet Pope John Paul II.Mother Teresa, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1979, and the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1980, was so famous worldwide that the Vatican had already received a huge mailbag from people from different corners of the world urging her speedy sainthood.Mother Teresa was born Anjeza Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Skopje, present-day Macedonia, to Albanian parents on August 26, 1910. At the tender age of 18 in 1928, she left for Ireland to join the Loreto Congregation. After one year in Ireland she travelled to India by sea and moved to Kolkata where she was appointed principal of the Convent High School there. In 1948, the year she got her Indian citizenship, she received permission from Vatican to leave the Sisters of Loreto and pursue her calling “to devote herself to working among the poorest of the poor in the slums of Calcutta.” She began her missionary work in 1948, replacing her traditional Loreto habit with a simple white cotton sari with a blue border.“As early as 1949, a reporter first used the word saint in relation to the nun, who had just left the Loreto order and was about to set up the Missionaries of Charity to help the poorest of the poor in the slums of Calcutta,” Gëzim Alpion, a PhD scholar and lecturer in Sociology at University of Birmingham and an expert on Mother Teresa, said.Her status as a media saint gained momentum in the west especially after a BBC interview in 1968. In an ensuing documentary about her life in Kolkata, journalist Malcolm Muggeridge made the infamous claim that the camera had captured a halo around Mother Teresa — even though his cameraman tried to explain it was to do with the film used. “Embarrassing as Muggeridge’s claim was even for the church, it stuck and she became known as the “saint of the gutters” with both Indian and world leaders paying tribute to her work,” Alpion wrote in his paper titled “Two miracles and 19 years later: Why Mother Teresa’s journey to sainthood took so long.”This portrayal reached a climax when her portrait was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1975 with the caption Messengers of Love and Hope — Living Saints.Finally, Mother Teresa will be officially a saint on Sunday. One great lesson people who encountered Mother Teresa learnt is this: it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.