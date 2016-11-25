Safeguard duty slapped on some steel products

In an attempt to protect domestic steel manufacturers from cheap in-bound shipments, the government has decided to impose safeguard duty on import of certain steel products.



The safeguard duty has been imposed on import of hot rolled flat sheets and pla­tes (excluding hot rolled flat pr­o­ducts in coil form) of alloy or non-alloy steel, acco­r­ding to a government notification on Thursday.



The effective duty rate would be calculated after deducting the value of the goods and the anti-dumping duty payable when the import price is below $504 per tonne, said a revenue department note.



The duty arrived at would be 10 per cent in the first ye­ar and will gradually reduce to 6 per cent by 2019, said the notification, which wo­u­ld be published in the gazette. A 10 per cent ad valorem minus anti-dumping duty payable will be imposed on imports up to November 22, 2017. This will be lowered to 8 per cent between November 23, 2017 and November 22, 2018.



A “six per cent ad valor­em minus anti-dumping duty payable, if any, (will be imposed) when imported during the period from November 23, 2018 to May 22, 2019 (both days inclusive) at an import price below $504 per tonne on the CIF (cost, insurance and freight) basis,” it added.



The director general (safeguard), in his final findings on August 2, 2016, “had come to the conclusion that increased imports of subject goods into India has caused and threatened to cause serious injury to the domestic producers of subject goods, thereby necessitating the imposition of safeguard duty on imports of the subject goods into India.”



Earlier this month, the government had imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of steel wire rods from China for six months.



An anti-dumping duty eq­uivalent to the difference between the landed value of steel products and $499 per tonne will be imposed on pr­o­ducts exported by Minme­tals Yingkou Medium Plate Co. In case of other producers, the anti-dumping duty would be the difference between the landed value and $538 per tonne, a government notification of November 2 had said. The ‘landed value’ of imports was defined as the assessable value as determined by the customs and includes all duties of customs.



