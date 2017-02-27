RupeePower turns profitable even as panic grips e-comm

In two quarters after buying back majority stake from Snapdeal, digital credit tech company RupeePower has become profitable. The firm, which was burning Rs one crore every month till May last year, now has an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent and is PBT positive.



In the past few months, the firm shed considerable flab, rightsizing by almost half. But most importantly, it stopped burning cash on customer acquisition for its consumer credit marketplace and started focusing on its technology platform for lenders.



Once the company stopped spending on customer acquisition for the marketplace, 90 per cent of the customers disappeared. The marketplace business, which used to contribute 60 per cent of the revenues, has now shrunk to five per cent, but total credit disbursed through the platform has grown from Rs 7,200 crore to Rs 11,000 crore.



There has been similar gro­wth in revenues coming in as a percentage of the business transacted through the platform. The company, wh­i­ch had raised Rs 30 crore fr­om investors and Snap­deal, has not gone to the ve­n­ture capital market ever since it re-started on its own. Neither does it thinks it ne­e­ds to raise large amount of capital in an IP-based business.



“We have 14 lende­rs, inc­l­uding all top ba­nks. We provide end-to-end credit se­­rvices and are mainly into the technology side. We do not spend on custo­m­er acquisition, as the lenders do it. Our lenders are able to make thrice the quantum of business,” Tejasvi Mohanr­am, founder, RupeePower, said.



Earlier with the marketplace, RupeePower’s ratio of customer acquisition cost to revenue was 3:1. “In the industry, this ratio is largely 6:1 and in some cases it goes up to 10:1. This money is usually spent in the hope that you are buying the loyalty of the customer, but it never happens,” he added.



According to him, the way marketplace has evolv­ed in different segments has rendered it unsustainable.



Some marketplaces like Paytm and Shopclues are ramping up their B2B platform. For its B2B business, Paytm gets help from inve­stor Alibaba for global sourcing while Shopclues too has tied up with Japanese and Korean companies. Fashio­n­ara shut shop recently, as its losses widened once it became a marketplace of fashion products. Yebhi.com clo­sed the marketplace and mo­ved into product discovery portal.



“There are a few successful marketplaces and they had established themselves even before the current bo­om in e-commerce. Global marketplaces like Amazon had deep pockets to burn cash for more than 10 years, but Indian marketplaces can’t sustain that long,” Mohanram said.



The founder RupeePower said he finds that the per capita spend on internet in India does not support such huge inflow of capital into the market. “An average Indian customer spends Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 on e-co­mmerce and this is not eno­ugh for so many players to make good revenues. In a market like the US, the per capita spend will be 6-7 times higher and hence cash burn is justifiable for gaining market share,” he said.



But Ankur Bisen, senior vice president of Technopak Advisors said he found the marketplace good enough for any market.



“It is not the fault of the model, but the way e-commerce has evolved in India. In markets like China, there were not too many players in e-commerce and hence the space was less competitive. Alibaba became profitable in 2002 and JD.com started making profits from the second year,” he said.



Adds Bisen: “In the horizontal space, there can be only two players. In the Indian context, the VC/PE funds, which had missed the bus in China, wanted to be part of the next Alibaba of India. They flushed the market with money and too many players with no clear understanding of the model sprang up. Several players were loosely experimenting with the model,” he added.



Availability of foreign direct investment too prompted many to jump into the marketplace bandwagon, leading to intense competition even before the e-commerce market grew.



The eco-system needed for the organic growth of the market –internet penetration, broadband speed, mobile phone penetration – was being developed. Discounts only created a demand, wh­i­ch was not sustainable. Bis­en foresees that the current consolidation phase in the e-commerce will leave the ho­r­i­zontal space with just two players and limited number of players in each vertical.



