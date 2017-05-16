Rupee turns weaker against dollar, down 6 paise
However, what limited the rupee's fall was the US dollar sliding in the global market and a spectacular opening in domestic equities, traders said.
Yesterday, re-asserting its dominance against the dollar, the rupee shot up 26 paise to end at a fresh 21-month high of 64.05, driven by robust macro data, even as exporters aggressively offloaded the American currency.
The benchmark Sensex was trading at a fresh intra-day life high of 30,424.23 by surging 102.21 points, or 0.33 per cent, in opening trade today.