Rupee likely to fall below 70-level against dollar

he US economy has started to recover and the Federal Reserve last year raised rates for the first time in nine years. The expectation of increase in fiscal spending by the Donald Trump administration has supported the dollar on lower levels. US 10-year yields have also risen to the highest level since September, 2014 and in the second half of the year it rose from lowest level of 1.32 per cent to 2.6 per cent in December. Yields started to rise on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will be aggressive in raising rates in the coming years. On the other hand, Brexit was another event that put the world economy in a spot.



Dollar Index



Post US elections, the US dollar has rallied to the highest level since January 2003 alongside a rally in US equities. Currently, the market is anticipating that the coming Trump administration in the US will increase infrastructure spending but there is no guarantee of the size or the time of its implementation. At present, the street is convinced that the dollar will continue to strengthen in the coming year and US 10-year yields will hit fresh multi-year high levels, but the strong dollar and higher yields may lead to reduced corporate earnings and reduction in home sales and lead to slower growth. For 2017, we expect the rally in greenback to continue and dollar against its major crosses could head towards 109 levels.



Dollar versus rupee



Specifically in the last two months, the rupee has come under significant pressure and after touching a high of 66.25 against the US dollar in September, touched a low a 68.90 in the November. Significant fund outflows by the FIIs have weighed on the local currency.



On the other hand, FCNR redemption in November also weighed on the rupee. In 2017, the dollar strength will continue to dominate and along with other major currencies, the rupee too is expected to come under pressure. RBI, in its latest policy statement, decided to maintain status quo following significant outflows from the bond market from the FIIs, due to narrowing of interest rate differentials between US and India.



We expect the rupee to fall below 70 levels against the US dollar as the impact of demonetisation could be seen in the next couple of quarters GDP and the industrial production number. But investors will be most importantly keeping an eye on the Union budget. On the global front, any hiccups in China’s economy and the overall strength in the dollar will continue to weigh on the rupee in the coming year.



Those emerging markets that reduce their reliance on global demand and try and make the most of out of domestic demand would be the ones that would do better. If the global risk sentiment remain supportive, India would continue to remain a sweet spot relative to other emerging market economies.



Though the rupee is likely to be one of the better performing emerging market currencies, one can expect to see a new all-time low for the domestic currency against the US Dollar in 2017. Historically, a US rate hike cycle has been a drag on Emerging Markets.



(The writer is founder and CEO, India Forex Advisors)



