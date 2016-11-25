Rupee hits historic low, may touch 70 sooner than later

The rupee on Thursday fell to a historic low of 68.86 during intraday trade amidst continuous capital outflows and apprehensions over the government’s demonetisation programme.



However, traders said that RBI’s intervention helped the rupee recover a bit to close the day at 68.73, a 39-month low, a level last seen on August 28, 2013, when the country was mired in its worst currency crisis in more than two decades. The government too tried to soothe the frayed nerves. However, forex experts said the outlook for the rupee remains bleak and it could touch the 70-level in near future.



An analysis by FC shows the rupee has not performed too unsatisfactorily. A comparison of seven emerging market currencies shows that the rupee has fallen by 3.78 per cent since November 8, post the US presidential elections. In comparison, the Brazilian real since November 8 till date has fallen by 7.27 per cent, Malaysian ringgit 4.76 per cent, Mexican peso 13.38 per cent, South African rand and Japanese yen by more than 7 per cent each (see table).



Jamal Mecklai, chief executive officer at Mecklai Financial Services, told FC, “The outlook for the rupee is cloudy with 100 thunderstorms and it may not rain today but it may rain later. The interest rates in the US are going up and we have issues pertaining to demonetisation here and so the rupee has fallen.”



“But the good news is that RBI has intervened. The US markets, too, were closed on account of Thanksgiving. So we will have to wait and see how US markets react on Monday, but my guess is that it may see some correction. The outlook for rupee is cloudy and it may be weaker,” he added.



Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities, told FC, “All emerging market currencies are being hammered, but the rupee is still outperforming its emerging market peers. The rupee will continue to remain under pressure till the Italian Referendum on December 4. If the referendum is rejected, the dollar can gain immensely.”



“The RBI was in the market selling dollars in the spot, on exchange, to check the depreciation of rupee, otherwise it would have crossed 69. However, there is significant risk of the rupee touching 70 levels after which you may see a pause. But next year is likely to be rough for the rupee,” Banerjee added.



George Antony, managing director at UAE Exchange India, said, “The rupee has touched its all time low today against the US dollar amidst worries about the upcoming US Fed rate decision and domestic currency demonetisation. There will be chances for further depreciation of rupee if the US Federal Reserve decides to increase the interest rate in its December policy meeting. Apparently, RBI is selling the dollar to curb the rupee from further depreciation, but global investors are constantly selling their assets from emerging markets, thus hurting the rupee further. We see the rupee trading between 68 and 70 range in the short term.”



India’s benchmark Sensex index closed at 25,860.17 points, down 0.74 per cent or 191.64 points from its previous close. So far this year, it has fallen one per cent. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 6.187 per cent — a level last seen on April 28, 2009, compared to Wednesday’s close of 6.28 per cent. Foreign investors were net sellers in India to the tune of Rs 2010.15 crore on Thursday, according to provisional stock exchange data.



All emerging market currencies have been weakening for the past two weeks on the back of dollar strength stemmed from rate hike and US president-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus expectations. The dollar gained grounds against its major peers as investors continued to bet that the Federal



Reserve will increase interest rates in the December policy meeting after a stronger than expected US economic data. The FOMC minutes released too showed the Fed is poised to raise rates in December.



On the US economic data front, weekly job claims increased 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 2,51,000 for the week ended November 19, labour department showed Wednesday. Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labour market, for 90 straight weeks. The US durable goods increased 4.8 per cent in October, data from the commerce department said.



Reuters adds: There is no need to panic about the rupee’s fall a finance ministry official said. “The government is monitoring the situation,” said finance ministry spokesman DS Malik. Normally, market forces would decide the right value of the rupee, he said.



