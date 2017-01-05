Rupee to head towards 70 against the dollar

The rupee has shown some signs of being jittery which is being driven by both fundamentals and sentiment. Going ahead, a lot will be driven by what transpires in the US as well as how our balance of payments fares.



Two defining factors would be what US President-elect Donald Trump will do when he takes over as President and second, how our balance of trade develops in the light of the developments in the global commodity markets.



Trump does promise to follow an inward-oriented policy and work towards stimulating the economy on the fiscal side which will mean higher expenditure and lower tax rates. This will increase the inflationary pressures and hasten the process of increasing interest rates by the Federal Reserve.



Higher rates, it has been noticed, have tended to drive foreign funds back to the domestic land as they withdraw from emerging markets. Further, given that our interest rates are headed southwards, any increase in US rates will make the market less attractive for FPI. This has already been observed in the last few months.



Trump’s views on immigration will hold the key to the performance of India’s software exports. Any restriction on outsourcing or entry of foreign professionals will affect our current account balance.



On the fundamentals, our trade balance has already been impacted by rising global commodity prices which are moving upwards. This holds true for not just crude oil but also metals which in turn will pressure the inflation situation in the country. There are expectations that the crude oil price will move beyond the $60 mark in the next three months and probably even beyond depending on how the OPEC agreement works out.



If we combine these two factors, it is quite clear that the rupee will be headed downwards and the present level of Rs 68 to the dollar would move towards the Rs 69-70 mark against the dollar over the year depending on how these developments take place. The present decline may be attributed more to the fundamentals turning less cheerful and a clearer picture will emerge towards the end of this month.



One factor which needs to be watched is what the RBI will do on this front? The market expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene and stabilise the rupee. In the past, it was observed that RBI intervention did help to steady the rupee. However, if the rupee moves down gradually in a non-volatile manner, the rupee may be allowed to sail downwards as there is the argument that a weaker rupee will help exports. To the extent that it does, it may just about become necessary at a time when currencies of other emerging markets are also falling. Rupee depreciation would be necessary to ensure that the competitive advantage does not move away and hence would be more in the form of maintenance depreciation. Therefore, a level of 69-70 may be expected under these conditions.



(The writer is chief economist, Care Ratings)



