Rupee drops 34p against greenback

In tune with the fall in equities, the rupee slumped by 34 paise to end at a seven-week low of 64.89 against the US dollar. Both the equities and currency showed weakness after the news of Indian Army’s punitive fire assault on the Pakistan posts came in. “The firing at the border was the main driver for the fall in the rupee with tensions building up (between the two countries)…. Secondly, the dollar is also getting stronger and the momentum will continue as June is expected see a hike from the US Fed,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder & CEO, India Forex Advisors.



“Historically, in the last eight years out of 10 years, in the month of May the rupee remains weak. Also the rupee was overvalued as in a span of 4-5 months it rose from 68 levels to 64 levels and so a correction was long overdue. We are looking at the rupee to be at 65.50 levels in the next 10-15 months,” he added.



The rupee resumed substantially weak at 64.64 from overnight closing value of 64.55 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market (forex) here. It crumbled under intense dollar demand to hit an intra-day low of 64.90 in late afternoon deals before concluding the day at 64.89, revealing a steep loss of 34 paise, or 0.53 per cent. This level was last seen on April 3.



“While rupee continues to remain overvalued, both FII and FDI inflows is expected to keep rupee stable in the near term. Rupee, nonetheless, remains under pressure from concerns over protectionist policies by the US government, subsequent forecast of monsoon and any geo-political strains. We expect the rupee to trade in the range of around 64.1 - 64.3 during this month,” said Dun and Bradstreet.



The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.89, down 0.10 per cent from its previous close of 96.984.



