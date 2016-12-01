Rupee’s different strokes: Pain for students but joy for travellers

The travel industry may not be unduly worried about a depreciating rupee. But the education sector is feeling the pinch. A weak domestic currency, restrictions on carrying the US dollar post-demonetisation and slow processing of education loans have resulted in a 50 per cent drop in the number of students going abroad during this season. In fact, overseas education has become 10 per cent costlier.



The domestic currency, though weak against the greenback, has been strengthening against euro and pound, benefitting travellers to Europe and Britain. The impact of weakening of rupee against the US dollar has been marginal,” said Karan Anand, head (relationships) at Cox & Kings.



This means that a trip to the US may cost a little more but a holiday packages to UK and EU remain unaffected.



The rupee has been falling against the dollar due to capital outflows. Demonetistaion of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is also a factor. The rupee hit all time low of Rs 68.86 on last Wednesday.



Travel experts said the booking levels were intact for the month of November and as cash situation improves in December there could in fact be marginal increase in sale of air tickets. “Despite the fact that what has happened, November bookings has gone up as far as full-service airlines and international travels are concerned. The increase has been about 7-10 per cent,” said Amadeus India managing director Ankur Bhatia. Since the government had allowed the banned notes to be accepted at airport ticket counters, travel companies do not rule out people taking expensive foreign travel packages to turn their black money into white.



India is one of the key source markets for countries like the US, the UK, Thailand, Dubai and Malaysia. It is one of the fastest growing markets after China. Travel experts predict that Indian outbound travel would grow to 50 million by 2020. On the back of a strong economy, improved air connectivity and growing footprint of low-cost airlines, the outbound travel has recorded impressive numbers in the last few years.



Post-demonetisation, some of the travel experts said that cash crunch could affect outbound travel. But it seems only to be a blip rather than a trend.



“In the short-term, there was a dip in traffic in the first couple of days post the demonetisation announcement, but we have seen things come back to normal on the international travel side over the last few days,” said Sharat Dhall, chief operating officer (B2C) at online travel firm Yatra.com.



But it is a different story for the education sector. The payments for overseas education are largely done in dollar and euro and the quantum of pound has been coming down as the number of students going to the UK has been declining year after year. “As the rupee has been weakening against dollar, the cost for education would have gone up 10 per cent in most countries. For a masters’ degree which at an average costs around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh, the student will have to shell out Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more. The depreciation of pound has not been a benefit for students as those preferring UK has been coming down due to lesser work options post the course,” said Suresh Kumar, director, Truematics, an ove­rseas education consultancy.



Sudarshan Motwani, CEO and founder of BookMyForex, said depreciation of some other currencies vs dollar has been helpful for Indian students. “The cu­r­rencies of New Zealand and Australia have fallen more than rupee against the dollar. So this is an advantageous position,’ he said.



Suresh Kumar finds that the bigger issue has been the restrictions on forex transactions and delay in bank procedures post-demonetization. While many students are not able to process their education loans, as banks are busy with currency exchange, restriction on carrying forex is also a problem.



“Several students have either postponed or dropped their overseas education plans for the time being as the banks are not able to process their education loans. Many had already secured admissions in overseas universities,” he added.



Some countries like Ch­i­na, Russia and Ukraine, wh­ere students usually go for medical education, insist on carrying cash in dollar. “Students usually have to carry over $5,000 and the RBI has restricted the quantum of dollar one can carry abroad to $3,000,” said Kumar.



Motwani said a few days back a dollar was being sold for Rs 100 and Rs 90 due to the currency turmoil. However, the situation has eased now. “Students also have to show enough money in their parents’ account to fund the education in order to get visas. “Several parents are confused about how this will be viewed by the government when there are concerns about black money,” he said.



