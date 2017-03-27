RS proceedings disrupted over vacancies in statutory panels

Renuka Chowdhry (Cong) said SCs in Telengana were not getting certificates for their children which was essential for getting admission in schools.



"No need of shouting. Minister has replied," Kurien told the unrelenting members.



As slogan-shouting continued, he adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.



When the House reassembled at 1145 hours, Opposition members continued raising slogans and sought the government's reply on the issue.



The Chair told them that he cannot allow a suo motu topic to be discussed during the Zero Hour without prior notice. "Give notice if you want discussion."



Mayawati (BSP) said "you are violating the rights of the people. What is the view of the government? Whether it wants to close down the Minorities Commission?"



Digvijaya Singh (Cong) asked "Are you closing down the commission? Are minorities part of the government's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' (programme)?"



As the government did not heed to their demand, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 1200 hours.



When it resumed at noon during Question Hour, similar scenes were witnessed, forcing Chairman Hamid Ansari to adjourn the House for 15 minutes for the third time.



