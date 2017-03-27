LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

RS proceedings disrupted over vacancies in statutory panels

Mar 27 2017

Tags: News
Renuka Chowdhry (Cong) said SCs in Telengana were not getting certificates for their children which was essential for getting admission in schools.

"No need of shouting. Minister has replied," Kurien told the unrelenting members.

As slogan-shouting continued, he adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

When the House reassembled at 1145 hours, Opposition members continued raising slogans and sought the government's reply on the issue.

The Chair told them that he cannot allow a suo motu topic to be discussed during the Zero Hour without prior notice. "Give notice if you want discussion."

Mayawati (BSP) said "you are violating the rights of the people. What is the view of the government? Whether it wants to close down the Minorities Commission?"

Digvijaya Singh (Cong) asked "Are you closing down the commission? Are minorities part of the government's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' (programme)?"

As the government did not heed to their demand, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 1200 hours.

When it resumed at noon during Question Hour, similar scenes were witnessed, forcing Chairman Hamid Ansari to adjourn the House for 15 minutes for the third time.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • End the Fraud
    Surveillance, investigation and enforcement are key to keeping the market regulations intact

    The biggest issue that flummoxes small investors is why did the securities market regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), take ten long

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: SRK’s ALPHABET SOUP

On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate sent a show cause notice ...

Ananda Majumdar

<b>Ruminations:</b> WALKING ON A THIN EDGE

A social media post doing the rounds says, with some ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The number of our friends

How many close friends can we have? How does our ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter