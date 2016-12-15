LoginRegister
RS passes Disabilities Bill in session marred with inaction

By FC Bureau Dec 15 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

In unusal bonhomie, Upper House unites to clear first legislation

For the first time since the Winter session began on November 16, Rajya Sabha on Thursday saw a legislative action as it passed the Disabilities Bill in a cordial atmosphere, which did not last long as the Opposition again created uproar, leading to early adjournment for the day. In the Lok Sabha, however, stand-off between the government and the Opposition resulted in a washout again.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unusual bonhomie and meeting of minds over the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014, with both the Opposition and the government agreeing to pass it, setting aside temporarily their confrontation over demonetisation and other issues like alleged misuse of office minister of state for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju with regard to a power project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The foundation for it was laid as soon as the House met for the day, with members cutting across party lines pitching for immediate passage of the “crucial” legislation without any discussion. Among those who pressed for it were leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, BSP chief Mayawati, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and SP leader Naresh Agarwal. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi agreed to immediately take up the bill which stipulates up to two-year jail term and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for discriminating against differently-abled persons.

Expressing happiness over the rare unanimity on display, deputy chairman PJ Kurien decided to set aside the zero hour to take up the bill. However, he did not agree to passage of the bill without any debate, saying there could be some members, who would like to speak on it, particularly those who have moved amendments.

Accordingly, the process to pass the bill took place partly during the Zero Hour and partly in post-lunch session. However, as soon as the bill was passed, uproar was again witnessed as Congress members raked up the demonetisation and Rijiju issues. This led to adjournment of the House till Thursday.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2014 has been pending in the House since February 2014. Brought in to comply with the UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, this Bill replaces the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

